Stork "Heribert"

Storm destroys nest: neighbors build “artificial nest”

11.08.2024 10:00

Storks can usually only be seen from afar - but that changed in Feldkirchen after the last storm a few weeks ago. Because the nest of stork "Heribert" was destroyed, the neighbors in Glanhof came up with something special.

"Unfortunately, the walnut tree couldn't withstand the wind," says Marius Treffner from Feldkirchen. Unfortunately, the nest - the home of a stork family - was also destroyed. Incidentally, it is extremely rare for storks to nest in trees. "We had to rescue two young storks," Treffner continues. Although one of them didn't make it, the other is now doing well again thanks to the help of the neighborhood.

And to ensure that the bird, who was given the name "Heribert", feels right at home in Glanhofen again, the neighbors got to work last weekend: "We asked two companies for help and together we put up a new nest on a pole!" says the animal lover, who also breeds spectacled sheep.  

With the combined efforts and help of two companies, an "artificial nest" was built for the stork. (Bild: Marius Treffner)
With the combined efforts and help of two companies, an "artificial nest" was built for the stork.
(Bild: Marius Treffner)
(Bild: Marius Treffner)
(Bild: Marius Treffner)
(Bild: Marius Treffner)
(Bild: Marius Treffner)
(Bild: Marius Treffner)
(Bild: Marius Treffner)

"Heribert" didn't take long: "We were finished on Saturday and he was already sitting in the nest on Sunday," says the whole neighborhood happily. "It's quite unique to have a stork right on your doorstep," says Marius Treffner to the "Krone", who also provides the bird with around 1.5 kilograms of food every day: "We get it from Vogelhilfe Kärnten!"

However, as is the nature of storks, "Heribert" is likely to start his journey south soon: "He is repeatedly visited by around twelve of his conspecifics, who then fly around here." But everyone hopes that he will then move back into his "artificial nest" in Feldkirchen: "And possibly breed there too!"

Jennifer Kapellari
