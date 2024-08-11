Storm destroys nest: neighbors build “artificial nest”

"Unfortunately, the walnut tree couldn't withstand the wind," says Marius Treffner from Feldkirchen. Unfortunately, the nest - the home of a stork family - was also destroyed. Incidentally, it is extremely rare for storks to nest in trees. "We had to rescue two young storks," Treffner continues. Although one of them didn't make it, the other is now doing well again thanks to the help of the neighborhood.