Marathon: Substitute wins gold for Ethiopia

Time plays a subordinate role in the marathon in Paris on Sunday. It's all about the placing, especially as the course is one of the most difficult in the history of the Olympic Games. It has an altitude difference of 436 meters - only in Athens in 1896/2004 and in St. Louis in 1904 were the marathon courses tougher in terms of altitude. So if Julia Mayer finishes with a time of around 2:40 and a place around 45 to 50, that would be great. In any case, she is only the third Austrian to qualify for an Olympic women's marathon. Before her, only Eva-Maria Gradwohl in 2008 in Beijing (57th) and Andrea Mayr in 2012 in London (53rd) and 2016 in Rio (64th) achieved this.