Bicycle manufacturer now goes under the hammer

Inflation and a slowdown in consumer spending led to high stock levels

Due to the bicycle and e-bike boom and the difficulties in the supply chains, the founders were convinced that they would be able to build a successful company in the long term, producing on behalf of others. However, the sharp drop in demand due to inflation and the associated high stock levels at dealers and suppliers put a stop to WSF. On April 24, 2024, the company filed for insolvency.