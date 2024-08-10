Out after insolvency
Bicycle manufacturer now goes under the hammer
Transport trolleys, some of which have already been abandoned, are being auctioned off, with garbage cans, mattresses, tools and armchairs among the items on offer! Following the demise of bicycle manufacturer WSF Bicycle Technology GmbH in Regau (Upper Austria), the remnants of the contract manufacturer are now going under the hammer online.
At the beginning of July, WSF Bicycle Technology GmbH in Regau, which had slipped into insolvency, ceased operations, and the Wels regional court recently held a court hearing on the contract manufacturer, which served as an extended workbench for bicycle manufacturers.
To date, the insolvency administrator Klaus Schiller has recognized claims amounting to 1.38 million euros, as Kreditschutzverband 1870 informed the creditors it represents.
Money is now also to be raised through an auction. After Schiller had already offered 210 items that could be purchased directly from his law firm, there will now also be an online auction on the aurena.at platform.
839 items will be auctioned off
A total of 839 items will be auctioned on Monday, August 12: from Mercedes panel vans, tools and armchairs to garbage cans and transport trolleys in various designs. The pictures on the auction platform show how empty the halls in which WSF Bicycle Technology GmbH had its production facilities are.
Inflation and a slowdown in consumer spending led to high stock levels
Due to the bicycle and e-bike boom and the difficulties in the supply chains, the founders were convinced that they would be able to build a successful company in the long term, producing on behalf of others. However, the sharp drop in demand due to inflation and the associated high stock levels at dealers and suppliers put a stop to WSF. On April 24, 2024, the company filed for insolvency.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
