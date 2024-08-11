Tim Bendzko: “I knew it was utopian”

In your new song "Come on!" it says "nobody will take your dreams away". What about your dreams?

This line is very autobiographical. I decided as a child that I wanted to be a singer. I knew it was utopian, but I had a gut feeling the whole time that it would work out. Luckily, I somehow managed to stick with it, although there were so many moments when it was very obvious to say: "Come on, do something else now."