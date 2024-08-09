Syrian (37) in court
Attempted rape: “I liked her”
A Syrian-born man (37) was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Friday for attempting to rape two young women. According to his own statements, he had come to Vienna especially to meet women ...
The incidents took place on April 30 and May 4, 2024. According to the indictment, the man pursued a young Ukrainian woman between the Vienna Stadthalle and the Westbahnhof station at around 10 p.m. on April 30. The 23-year-old noticed this and changed sides of the street several times. Suddenly the man grabbed her from behind, told her to be quiet and choked her.
The Ukrainian woman screamed for help and fought back, "but it can be assumed that sexual acts would have taken place if a few passers-by had not noticed what was going on and come to her aid," said the public prosecutor in court on Friday.
Defendant: Wanted to get to know her
The defendant described the situation quite differently. He only wanted to get to know her and therefore approached her. "I'm single and I liked her." He had wanted her phone number and she would probably have given it to him, "but then the boys came and there were problems with them." He had at least made a mistake, he argued.
The victim has suffered from panic attacks ever since. She had actually wanted to study in Vienna, but now wants to return to her home country after the assault she experienced, said the 23-year-old.
Stranger kissed
The second incident took place on May 4 at around 11 a.m. at the bus terminal at Vienna Central Station. The Syrian man approached a 23-year-old tourist from Norway, who ignored him. Suddenly he brought her to the ground, lay on top of her and kissed her. He is also said to have touched her breast. What he probably hadn't expected was that the victim practiced martial arts and successfully defended herself.
He commented on this incident by saying that he had liked the woman. He had also wanted to get to know her, but had found it difficult to communicate. "I don't speak Norwegian", he said in court on Friday. She had blocked his hand the whole time.
More victims
According to the public prosecutor, the accused tried to kiss around 30 women who were complete strangers to him in the street. However, these reports were dropped. The 37-year-old did not show any remorse in court. According to a psychiatric report, he is "very dangerous" and further crimes are likely.
"I don't want to hear any more about this," said the Syrian as the sentence was translated for him - six and a half years in prison. The sentence is not yet final. He announced an appeal for annulment and an appeal.
