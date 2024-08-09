"Out of the Dark"
RAF Camora raps his way back with a Falco song
He's back again! RAF Camora raps his way back to the top with his new hit "Out of the Dark" and gives his fans a remarkable catchy tune. With echoes of the musical legend Falco, he brings a breath of fresh air to the music scene and builds on the great successes of his Viennese predecessor.
Raphael Ragucci alias RAF Camora is back and ready to shake up the Viennese music scene. After a long break due to recurring hearing loss and persistent tinnitus, the Austrian rapper took some time out.
Now he is back with renewed energy and was already showing off on social media weeks earlier. He asked his most loyal fans to join his WhatsApp group called "SQUADRA", where he posted photos from his studio, gym and other areas.
But that's not all: his latest work "Out of the Dark" has been online since Thursday. The song is a tribute to the Austrian musical genius Falco. "A new chapter begins for me with 'Out of the Dark'. I'm nervous, but as always grateful that I care," the rapper said in his fan channel on WhatsApp.
The Fünfhauser, as someone from the 15th district of Vienna is known, wants to show himself in new form with this song and the impressive video, which was once again realized by his cameraman and video producer Shaho Casado. The visual work perfectly complements the musical return and takes the rapper's creative vision to a new level.
Visit to Kursalon Hübner
And if you look closely in the video, you will quickly spot some scenes from the Summer Night Ball at Kursalon Hübner in Vienna. RAF Camora was there in June and caused a big surprise, as nobody had expected his visit. Now we know why he made a brief appearance!
Frequency Festival
If you're in the mood for the rapper's music again and would like to see him live, you should be quick and get your tickets for the Frequency Festival. There you can experience the rapper with Swiss and Italian roots up close on August 16 and party to his new and old number one hits.
The performance is sure to be a highlight, especially when you consider what R.R. (short for Rapahel Ragucci) so aptly describes in "Out of the Dark": "R.R. has been away for a very long time, but R. shreds when he finally comes."
Well, we're certainly convinced of that!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
