Fashion: Esprit closes all stores in Germany

Esprit Europe GmbH and six other group companies of the fashion group filed for insolvency under self-administration in May. The proceedings were opened by Düsseldorf Local Court on August 1. Esprit Europe GmbH is the parent company for Esprit in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, the Scandinavian countries, Poland and Great Britain. Purchasing and sales are organized in various European subsidiaries and sub-subsidiaries.

"The aim is to restructure Esprit's European business, which is mainly managed from Germany, and to reposition it for the future," the company announced in May. There had already been talks with a financial investor at the time. At that time, however, it was said that the investor wanted to continue the operational business.