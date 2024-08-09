Olympics in Paris
Parliamentarian wins bronze and ends his career
His job as an athlete is done, said Schan Beleniuk. Now the Ukrainian wrestler will probably devote even more time to his political duties. "It's a good time to stop," said the 33-year-old bronze medal winner after ending his career.
Beleniuk has been a member of parliament in Kiev for President Volodymyr Zelensky's party since 2019 - the first MP with African roots in the country's history. His father was from Rwanda and his mother is Ukrainian.
Medal set completed
Beleniuk won bronze in the 87-kilogram weight class at the Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday - after silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and gold in Tokyo in 2021, the two-time world champion thus completed his medal set. After his fight, he took off his shoes on the mat - the customary gesture of wrestlers ending their careers.
War at home
Mentally, it was difficult to prepare for the games, said Beleniuk. After all, the war is raging in his home country. People are still dying every day - whether soldiers or civilians. Many athletes have also lost their lives since Russia's attack on Ukraine, said Beleniuk.
The Ukrainian athletes are not only in Paris to compete for medals. They are also ambassadors. "We should use the time here to exchange information about the situation in Ukraine," said Beleniuk, who appealed for support from all over the world. We do not know what the future of Ukraine will look like, said the long-time world-class wrestler. As a member of parliament, he will continue to help shape it.
