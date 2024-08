Schleppe Brewery in the “beery” fast lane

The Schleppe Brewery has been cultivating the craft of brewing at the highest level in the Carinthian capital for more than 400 years. 60 employees there ensure that not only the Klagenfurt innkeepers but also the surrounding districts are supplied with the entire Brau Union product range. "The Schleppe Brewery and its specialties have definitely come to stay and supply their home region on Lake Wörthersee with the best local beer," says Werner Kresse, the regional sales director of Brau Union.