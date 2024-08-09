Argentinians are amazed
Mysterious tunnel discovered in posh suburb
With the discovery of a 220 meter long tunnel in a suburb of Buenos Aires, Argentinian authorities may have prevented a heist of the century. The underground secret has probably been tinkered with for months.
The tunnel, dug at a depth of three meters below the surface in the affluent district of San Isidro, ends just a few meters from a bank branch, police said on Thursday. According to the information, it has a ventilation system and a power connection.
The underground passageway was discovered by chance: a driver noticed a metal pole protruding from the paving stones of the street while parking. The public prosecutor's office ordered an investigation, during which the tunnel was found and a shed was identified as the starting point. Large quantities of earth and equipment used for digging were found in the shed.
Evil memories are awakened
Investigators estimate that it took six to nine months to build the tunnel. It was "a work of engineering" that was better "than Chapo Guzmán's tunnel", they said, alluding to the tunnel through which the famous Mexican drug lord escaped from prison in 2015.
The incident brings back memories of the Argentinian "robbery of the century" in 2006. A group of criminals, also in San Isidro, stole almost 19 million dollars (around 17.3 million euros) from a bank and escaped through a tunnel that had been dug for a year.
