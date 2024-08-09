Vorteilswelt
Bailiff and servants

Everyman’s band of servants: “It goes deep inside”

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 09:00

The troupe is a motley crew: In addition to young actor Luka Vlatković as the Hausvogt, extras also step into the spotlight at Jedermann vorm Dom. A conversation about challenges, the casting rush, emotion on stage and dream roles. 

They cut a fine figure in their Altaussee costumes: Jedermann's household, all extras from different professions ranging from nursing to crafts, and bailiff Luka Vlatković, a shooting star in theater and film with a Salzburg background.

Vlatković grew up in a Croatian family in Salzburg, where he attended the music grammar school. "The teachers allowed us to really see art as an option, not just a hobby." He is currently conquering theater stages and film sets. Although his home base is now Vienna, the young actor has been making stops in Salzburg since April - first at the Schauspielhaus, now in front of the cathedral as a bailiff, part of the party scene and a policeman.

Flying costume changes in the cathedral
"I have a few costume changes, running into the cathedral, out again at the sacristy and all around." In the role of the bailiff, he is a gentleman, has the household under his control and makes sure "that the plan runs smoothly." His dream role for the future? "I wouldn't mind playing Hamlet," laughs the Salzburg native with Croatian roots, who is mainly booked as a villain because of his dark, expressive eyes.

The extras Manfred Passrugger, Herbert Mack, Susanne Ziegler, Sabine Unger, Uwe Seber and Franz Heiling
The extras Manfred Passrugger, Herbert Mack, Susanne Ziegler, Sabine Unger, Uwe Seber and Franz Heiling
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Wishful dreams come true for the crowd of houseguests in front of the cathedral. "I'm actually a huge Teodor Currentzis fan. I wanted to be very close to my idol for years," chats Herbert Mack, master painter from Mattsee. So why the Jedermann? "I rushed to the casting without any expectations," he laughs.

Zitat Icon

In the final scene, when all the actors dressed in white die their own deaths, I always get goosebumps. It really gets to you.

Herbert Mack, Statist beim Jedermann

Movement talent sought in large casting 
The competition was fierce, requiring movement talent and a love of dance. The Hausgesind troupe spent a week eagerly awaiting their acceptance or rejection. And they all rave about director Robert Carsen: "He pays attention to every turn, every hand movement. Everything is well thought out." At one point they serve champagne, at another tea or load Jedermann's art treasures such as a Klimt painting or suitcase of money into the golden Mercedes with perfectly coordinated movements.

They cut a fine figure: Everyman Philipp Hochmair and his servants
They cut a fine figure: Everyman Philipp Hochmair and his servants
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Zitat Icon

I'm a big fan of Jedermann Philipp Hochmair. He brings his multi-faceted personality to the stage.

Sabine Unger, Statstin beim Jedermann

Then the servants reveal that Uwe Seber, a Swabian with a healthy wit, was once a little too spontaneous in a rehearsal. When Jedermann taps him on the shoulder, he simply taps him back. Philipp Hochmair took it with humor.

And Franz Heiling is the extra in the troupe with the most Jedermann experience: he had already been in the glare of the flashlight once before in 1982, back then as part of a hunting party close to superstar Maximilian Schell and Senta Berger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
