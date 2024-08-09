Everyman’s band of servants: “It goes deep inside”

Flying costume changes in the cathedral

"I have a few costume changes, running into the cathedral, out again at the sacristy and all around." In the role of the bailiff, he is a gentleman, has the household under his control and makes sure "that the plan runs smoothly." His dream role for the future? "I wouldn't mind playing Hamlet," laughs the Salzburg native with Croatian roots, who is mainly booked as a villain because of his dark, expressive eyes.