Fighting in border region
Ukrainian surprise: Kremlin in need of explanation
The Ukrainian advance on Russian territory has left the Kremlin in need of an explanation. According to experts, this attack appears to have been planned for the long term.
In one of the largest Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory in this war, around 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers entered the Russian border region of Kursk on August 6, according to Russian reports. They crossed the state border with tanks and armored vehicles and were covered by swarms of drones and artillery fire. How can this be, when Ukraine was thought to be on the defensive again?
"The Ukrainian advance is probably the result of careful planning. In the weeks before the attack, the Ukrainians deliberately destroyed Russian communication facilities in the area now affected," said expert Colonel Markus Reisner to "Krone". The attack took place after this preparation.
Armed Forces expert: "Important time for Ukraine"
Surprising and unerring. This is certainly no credit to Russian reconnaissance. The Kremlin was so focused on its own offensive in the Donbass that it completely ignored the Ukrainian preparations. A problem for Moscow: "Because now there are also images of the destruction and evacuation of Russian villages as well as columns of Russian prisoners, presumably including conscripts," says Reisner.
Russia will now try to eradicate this embarrassment and will probably deploy Russian forces to the region. Possibly so many that the pressure on the front in Donbass can be reduced. "The situation there has come to a head recently," explains Reisner. "The success in the Kursk region therefore comes at an important time for Ukraine." Now, however, the area that has been advanced into relatively quickly must also be held.
The war has returned to Russia
In any case, Ukraine has succeeded in drawing attention to its offensive. Logical. "The fighting is now taking place on Russian soil," says Reisner. "Glide bombs, artillery shells and rockets are now hitting Russian villages. The images of the destruction contradict the Russian narrative of the special operation." The war has once again arrived in Russia, Putin and his leadership are in need of an explanation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
