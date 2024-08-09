More stable duty roster
Nursing homes: Pioneering plan against absences and emergencies
The "Care Pool" pilot project of the Provincial Health Agency has now been rolled out to all homes in the Thermenregion. Results to date show that this has finally brought more continuity to the nursing staff's duty roster, which is urgently needed.
Entire wards closed, few nursing staff for many residents and absences due to permanent overload: since coronavirus at the latest, nurses in care homes have had to earn their wages under extremely difficult conditions.
Absences mean little rest time
However, the heavy workload also leads to even more absences - and so the dedicated nursing staff can hardly rest because they have to keep filling in for sick colleagues in their free time.
The final part of the "Care Pool" pilot project of the Provincial Health Agency, which aims to improve this situation, now includes all twelve care homes in the Thermenregion. Test operations were launched in Baden, Berndorf and Bad Vöslau in February. The project has now been rolled out to the last three homes in Mödling, Himberg and Vösendorf.
Pool increases stability of the duty roster
"The aim is to relieve the nursing staff at the locations. Experience shows that roster stability has been increased. From August, all homes in the region will be able to draw on the pool staff," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
