The cancellation of US singer Taylor Swift's concerts at short notice has not yet triggered a huge wave of cancellations in Vienna's hotels. "Some of the people have already arrived", said Oliver Schenk, spokesman for the Austrian Hotel Association.
The cancellation of the concerts due to the terror plans is also not a reason for cancellation per se, "because there is no travel warning or similar for Vienna or Austria." "An exception would be if hotels had offered packages. If only the overnight stay in the hotel has been booked, this is not a reason to cancel per se." Some guests are currently trying to get a discount.
Everyone is trying to find solutions, said Schenk on Thursday. It may be possible to offer the guest the option of leaving and coming back later. "The hotelier is just stuck with it, because he won't sell the room for tomorrow."
At large events such as the planned concerts by pop singer Taylor Swift, more rooms are generally booked than usual. Prices also rise. "Two days after the date was set, some of the 3- to 5-star hotels were fully booked." According to the comparison portal Check24, there was a 246 percent increase in bookings at the beginning of May, compared to 110 percent in mid-July. Hotels are usually booked earlier for major events than for other vacations.
Oliver Schenk, Sprecher der Österreichischen Hoteliervereinigung
Often booked for several nights
Many traveling fans also book a hotel for the days before and after the events. "This is of course a great pity for Swift fans, but the economic consequences for Austria and Vienna will be limited," said Wifo economist Oliver Fritz in a statement about the cancellations. Those who were not already in Vienna would hardly have the opportunity to cancel their accommodation at short notice and would have already spent money on train or plane tickets.
I would rule out any major economic effects or damage.
Wifo-Ökonom Oliver Fritz
He does not expect any long-term effects either. In Paris and New York, tourism would have recovered quickly after terrorist attacks. "People forget incredibly quickly." Around 170,000 people were expected to attend the three concerts in Vienna.
