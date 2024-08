“Unfortunately, that’s just annoying and sad”

The 24-year-old, who is in a relationship with German ice hockey player Markus Eisenschmid from EHC Red Bull Munich, also explained in Marseille's beach-mixed zone: "Our sport in general has suffered - it can only get better. We have such a cool, action-packed sport and it wasn't broadcast on TV. How can our sport get bigger like this? Commenting on her own performance, the kite surfer said: "When I look at the overall result, I would have hoped for more - also because I know I can do more. It's bitter that I didn't make it into the medal series by two points." That left her in eleventh place.