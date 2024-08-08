Attack plans in Vienna
What is known about the suspects so far
Following the arrest of two terror suspects who are said to have planned an attack on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, the investigation is in full swing (see video above). Both the 19-year-old and the 17-year-old were born in Austria, the parents of the older one have roots in North Macedonia. And: one of the two even had contact with the security at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium ...
The mother of the 17-year-old is also Austrian, said the Director General for Public Security, Franz Ruf, on Thursday. He confirmed on Ö1's "Morgenjournal" that there had been information from foreign services. These had been combined with information from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN).
There are said to be other suspects and there was also a "concrete threat situation".
According to Ruf, the main suspect is 19-year-old Mohammed, who was arrested in Ternitz, Lower Austria. The two had been preparing for the attack in his house. As reported, several chemical substances and technical devices were seized during a house search on Wednesday. These are now being analyzed. The young man is said to have stolen the chemicals from his former employer, a metalworking company.
"Everything is always quiet here"
According to Ruf, Mohammed uploaded a video pledge of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State terrorist militia on the TikTok platform just a few weeks ago. He had chatted via Messenger with his younger accomplice, who was arrested in Vienna.
The incident led to a large-scale operation and numerous residents of the community were evacuated. Direct neighbor Nicole was shocked in an interview with the "Krone": "Everything is always quiet here." Nicole had to leave her apartment at 8.30 am on Wednesday and was not allowed back until 6.30 pm.
Neighbor: "Family was always nice"
"The boy was always friendly, he has a lovely little sister, the family was always nice," says Nicole. His father works at Schöller, his mother is a housewife. We know that Mohammed, known as Mo, has a beard, is broad and works out at the Fitfabrik.
Here you can see the area where the terror suspect lives.
The arrest of "Mo" and his accomplice "minimized the threat level of this small group," the director general of public security said. "We have done the humanly possible as police to ensure the event can go ahead." The cancellation of the Taylor Swift concerts was the decision and responsibility of the event team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.