Lenient sentence for petrol station robber

When the presiding judge of the jury senate announced the sentence, the accused burst into tears. Two years in prison, 16 months of which were suspended, was the verdict. But the young man is still very lucky. According to the law, he could have faced a prison sentence of 15 years for the crime of armed robbery. In the case of the perpetrator, however, this is an exceptional case. "You were previously blameless, made a comprehensive and remorseful confession, made partial restitution for the damage and were of reduced sanity," said judge Sabrina Tagwercher, explaining the verdict.