Two arrests

Man (20) planned attack on Taylor Swift concert

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 18:05

Major operation in the Lower Austrian town of Ternitz, residents evacuated, roads closed. For hours, nobody knew exactly what was going on. It is now known: The 19-year-old who was arrested is under urgent suspicion of terrorism. And another suspect has now also been arrested. 

The man is said to have planned an attack on one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna. At the three completely sold-out concerts by the superstar, this would have been tantamount to a catastrophe ... 

"Concrete suspicion of danger"
"There is a concrete suspicion that there is a threat to the Taylor Swift concerts", the "Krone" was told. The tip-off had come from foreign security authorities.

The large-scale operation in Ternitz caused uncertainty.
The large-scale operation in Ternitz caused uncertainty.
(Bild: Seebacher Doris/Krone KREATIV)
The Austrian with North Macedonian roots lived with his family in Ternitz and was arrested in the early hours of the morning. However, the arrest led to an operation in which almost half the town had to be evacuated.

Investigations are in full swing
Although the situation on the ground has calmed down somewhat in the meantime, there is still a great deal of uncertainty. Insiders are talking about a "very sensitive" case and extensive measures are underway. Chemical substances that were seized during the house search and other traces are currently being evaluated.

However, investigators reassured the "Krone": "A concrete danger (to the concerts, note) has been averted", even if an "abstract danger" still exists.

Zitat Icon

The alleged perpetrator focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. Preparatory acts were detected.

Franz Ruf, Generaldirektor für Öffentliche Sicherheit

It is therefore not yet possible to give the all-clear one hundred percent, and investigations into possible accomplices are continuing at full speed.

Further arrests in Vienna
An arrest has also been made in Vienna in connection with the Ternitz operation. According to the police, the suspects had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization a few weeks ago. The two are believed to have become radicalized on the Internet.

Zitat Icon

We also know that he swore allegiance to IS. He did so a few weeks ago.

Generaldirektor Ruf über den aktuellen Stand der Ermittlungen

Massive increase in security checks at concerts
Security checks around the three Taylor Swift concerts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will therefore be massively increased. In particular, access and entry to the concert grounds will be strictly controlled, the police announced. Officers with long guns will also be on duty and Cobra will support the operation. 

Zitat Icon

The Vienna police will take all measures to ensure security. However, there is never 100 percent security.

Wiener Landespolizeipräsident Gerhard Pürstl

There is currently no question of canceling the concerts. "However, visitors must expect delays when arriving and entering the venue," emphasized Franz Ruf, Director General for Public Security, and Vienna's Provincial Police President Gerhard Pürstl: "Our knowledge will be passed on to the organizer." No further details can be given about the perpetrators in order not to interfere with the investigation.

Sandra Ramsauer
