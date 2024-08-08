Vorteilswelt
14 years after the start of construction

Study shows: Seestadt residents feel at home here

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 06:00

116 experts and residents see many positive things in the new district: the quality of living is top and the new district north of Vienna has also established itself as a business location. 

It has been ten years since the first residents settled in Seestadt. The right time for the city to take stock. Wien 3420 aspern Development AG has compiled a "Performance Report EVA" for this purpose. The results: Seestadt scores well in many areas. Not only is the residential satisfaction of the Seestadt residents very high, it is also developing into a successful business location. A total of 550 companies with 5000 employees have settled here so far. But this is just the beginning. The development of Seestadt will take another two and a half decades or so.

Irrespective of this, we conducted a survey on site. Is everything really vain bliss? "I used to live near Keplerplatz, it's much nicer here in comparison," says Adrijana Dasic. Her friend Simon Zell, on the other hand, can't imagine living here: "Everything looks so artificial."

I don't live in Seestadt, I just work here. I like it, but it needs more infrastructure, especially restaurants.

Necet Kaplan

I'm visiting my girlfriend. I can't imagine living here. Trees have been forgotten, everything looks artificial.

Simon Zell

I moved here from the 10th district because I no longer felt safe there. It's better and quieter here.

Adrijana Dasic

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

