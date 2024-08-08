Study shows: Seestadt residents feel at home here

It has been ten years since the first residents settled in Seestadt. The right time for the city to take stock. Wien 3420 aspern Development AG has compiled a "Performance Report EVA" for this purpose. The results: Seestadt scores well in many areas. Not only is the residential satisfaction of the Seestadt residents very high, it is also developing into a successful business location. A total of 550 companies with 5000 employees have settled here so far. But this is just the beginning. The development of Seestadt will take another two and a half decades or so.