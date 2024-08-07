Athletes intervened
Wild scene! Runners clash after a fall
British runner George Mills and his French opponent Hugo Hay clashed violently after a fall in the 5000 meter preliminary race. The brawlers had to be separated by the other athletes.
The finish line was already in sight on Wednesday when a momentous fall occurred in the men's 5000 meter preliminary race. Hay and Mills came so close to each other on the track that the Brit started to stagger and eventually crashed along with three other competitors.
The Brit was beside himself afterwards and could no longer control his emotions. He immediately stormed towards Hay and started talking at him. He pushed the Frenchman and eventually punched him in the chest. Hay initially tried to defuse the situation and calm Mills down.
Reunion in the final
But to no avail. Mills continued to talk angrily at him and the two brawlers bumped into each other. Other athletes rushed over and separated Mills and Hay. "I was just about to set off on the home straight and boom! The Frenchman brought me down," said the son of former Premier League footballer Danny Mills in subsequent interviews with British media representatives.
His competitor, on the other hand, was not aware of any fault, as he explained: "I didn't do anything. I just hope I can make it to the final." As things stand, there will even be a reunion in the final. This is because Mills, Dominic Lobalu from the Olympic refugee team, Thierry Ndikumwenayo from Spain and Mike Foppen from the Netherlands were all cleared for the final after their fall.
