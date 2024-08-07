From the position directly to the Kepler Clinic

8000 examinations per year

In future, those subject to compulsory military service will be sent to the Kepler Clinic in Linz immediately in the event of any abnormalities and will not have to wait weeks for an appointment with a specialist. The cooperation will initially focus on ophthalmology, ENT, urology and psychiatry. "We carry out 8,000 examinations per year, 7,000 of which are the first major examination. We expect up to 350 patients to be sent directly to the university hospital every year," says military commander Dieter Muhr. The project will be evaluated every three months by all those involved and will also serve as a model for other federal states.