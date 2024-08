Lightning strikes building: Fire alarm

The sirens blared in the Drau Valley at around 1 am. The fire departments of Oberdrauburg, Simmerlach, Irschen, Rittersdorf and Dellach/Drau were alerted to a building fire. On arrival at the scene, the outbuilding in the municipality of Irschen was already on fire. A lightning strike had started the fire. Among other things, firewood had been stored in the building.