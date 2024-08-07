Disappointing
Medal hope Hudson faces elimination in qualifying!
Victoria Hudson is on the brink of elimination in the qualifying for the javelin final. The European champion only managed one valid attempt at 59.69 meters and was only ninth in the first of the two qualifying groups. This means that only three athletes in the second group from 11.50 a.m. will be allowed to throw further than her, so that Hudson will be in the final on Saturday. That is unlikely.
"Of course I'm super disappointed," said the 28-year-old, understandably upset after her qualification. "There's no doom and gloom now, but of course it hurts." Especially as she had thrown over the 60-meter mark, which would probably have been enough, in almost every competition this year. "But it just wasn't right technically this time, especially in terms of timing."
Hudson had gone into the javelin competition with great anticipation. "This is my first real Olympic Games, so to speak," said the 28-year-old, alluding to her premiere at the Ghost Games in Tokyo. The Olympic Village was a lot livelier and the atmosphere in the stadium, as she also noted in the javelin qualifying, was certainly not comparable to the empty stands of three years ago.
The fact that she is one of the medal contenders in Paris as European champion and third on the world's best list for the year didn't bother her either. "It's a nice expectation to have," explained Hudson, who added: "I've already gained some experience in big competitions, I'm no longer a newcomer."
59.69 meters
However, things did not go according to plan for Vicky in the qualifiers. Her first throw was 59.69 meters. After that, the normal expectation was that she would be able to improve. But unlike at the European Championships in Rome, for example, she was unable to improve this time. Her second attempt was shorter and she invalidated it. The third javelin landed outside the corridor.
The 59.69 will hardly be enough for the final. In the second group, starting at 11.50 a.m., the reigning world champion Haruki Kitaguchi (JAP), the world's best athlete of the year Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado (KOL) and Adriana Vilagos (SER), Marie-Therese Obst (NOR) and Liveta Jasiunaite (LIT) will be among the other strong throwers. Unfortunately, Hudson's chances of reaching the final are now only theoretical.
