Billions in losses
Google verdict could cost Apple dearly
The latest ruling in the "antitrust case of the decade" against Google could cost Apple billions in lost revenue. Internet search may no longer be contractually stipulated as the standard in Apple's Safari Internet browser in future, commented analysts at investment bank Evercore ISI.
According to the court, Google had paid the iPhone provider 26.3 billion dollars for this privilege in 2021 alone. This sum is more than a third of Apple's revenue from online advertising via Safari, their colleagues from the bank Morgan Stanley calculated. If this money were to disappear, it would reduce the Group's profit by four to six percent.
Forced sale looms
A US court has ruled that Google has an illegal monopoly on online searches and the associated advertising. If Alphabet's planned appeal is rejected, this would pave the way for follow-up proceedings aimed at curbing Google's market power. In addition to a ban on exclusive contracts with electronic device manufacturers, Alphabet could also be forced to sell off parts of the company.
"The message is: if you have a dominant market position, you should avoid exclusive agreements and ensure that buyers have the free choice to switch to another product," said law professor Herbert Hovenkamp from the University of Pennsylvania.
Opportunity for Apple
The impending loss of revenue is a setback for Apple, said analyst Gadjo Sevilla from research firm eMarketer. At the same time, however, they offer the opportunity to switch to a new, AI-supported internet search engine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.