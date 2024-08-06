Swimming ace irritated: “There were worms in the food”

The organizers in Paris had announced in advance that they wanted to organize the "greenest games" to date. However, the topic of sustainability was not well received, at least not by Peaty. "The sustainability act was forced on the athletes. I want to eat meat, I need meat to get to my performance level. I also eat meat at home, why should I have to change my diet here," the Brit complained about the lack of meat on the menu. In culinary terms at least, the Summer Games do not seem to be remembered fondly everywhere.