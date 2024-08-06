Disgusting Olympic find
Swimming ace irritated: “There were worms in the food”
Swimmer Adam Peaty, silver medal winner in the 100 m backstroke, has complained about the type and quality of food at the Olympic Games. "People have found worms in their fish here," says the Brit, recounting one disgusting scene.
"The food is just not good enough. I actually like fish, but people have found worms in their fish here," Peaty complained in an interview with "inews". The swimming star was less than impressed with the food for the athletes in Paris.
The type of food was also not up to the standard that Olympians would expect. "In Tokyo the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time there weren't enough protein options, long queues, 30-minute waits for food because there's no system for the queues," said the Brit.
Even chefs were flown in
The silver medal winner thus joins a number of athletes who have complained about the catering in Paris. "The food is a disaster, to say the least," said German national field hockey player Christoph Rühr recently. The Chinese delegation even had their own chefs and food flown in.
The organizers in Paris had announced in advance that they wanted to organize the "greenest games" to date. However, the topic of sustainability was not well received, at least not by Peaty. "The sustainability act was forced on the athletes. I want to eat meat, I need meat to get to my performance level. I also eat meat at home, why should I have to change my diet here," the Brit complained about the lack of meat on the menu. In culinary terms at least, the Summer Games do not seem to be remembered fondly everywhere.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.