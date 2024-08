Archaeologists excavate an entire Celtic village

Gold and silver coins, detailed pieces of metal, iron and bronze, fragments of glass bangles and much more from the 3rd to 1st century BC were carefully recovered from the earth - probably also thanks to the intuition of researcher Gerhard Putzgruber. The site of the historical blessing: the small Ronthal near the "Fünfeckiger Stein" on the municipal border of Straß im Straßertal in the district of Krems. "The artefacts are embedded in an entire Celtic settlement," explains Dr. Maciej Karwowski from the University of Vienna, who was responsible for the further excavation together with Dr. Jiri Militky from the National Museum in Prague.