A cry of relief! Jessica Pilz makes it to the top

It was noticeable that the round was much easier compared to the men's round. While there had only been seven tops the day before, there were 30 for the women. "You could tell that it was going smoothly, many athletes came back to the tent quickly," Pilz reported, saying that this made her all the more nervous after her first two failed attempts. Gold favorite Janja Garnbret had few problems with the round. The Slovenian cleared all four tops, scoring 99.6 points.