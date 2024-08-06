On the third boulder
A cry of relief! Jessica Pilz makes it to the top
After Jakob Schubert, Jessica Pilz also has the best chance of reaching the combined final of the top 8 climbers and fighting for a medal there. After the bouldering part of the semi-final, she is in sixth place. "If I show my fitness, it shouldn't be stressful," she says before the lead climbing discipline on Thursday.
She clenched her fist, shouted her relief and let herself fall. On the third boulder, Jessica Pilz finally managed the all-important, much longed-for top, possibly decisive 24.5 points to have a good chance of making it to the combined final on Thursday in the lead.
The first two boulders had already made Pilz a little desperate. Both times she already had her hand on the top, but couldn't hold it, which cost the 27-year-old ten points each time, which she had to make up for in the lead. "I really buried my head in the sand there," admitted Jessica afterwards. "I was too late on the second one, as I should have been."
But with the top in the third, the starting position was suddenly good again - and it even became brilliant. The Lower Austrian was one of only a few athletes to manage the last boulder, the flat one of all things, which suited her the least. "I really didn't expect much on that one," said Pilz, who was all the more pleased that she also climbed it completely.
On course for the final
With 68.8 points, Pilz was in sixth place after the first partial discipline, just like Jakob Schubert. And as with the Tyrolean, lead climbing is her strongest discipline. So she is clearly on course for the final. Especially as there are mainly bouldering specialists within striking distance behind her and the Austrian should clearly be stronger in lead climbing.
It was noticeable that the round was much easier compared to the men's round. While there had only been seven tops the day before, there were 30 for the women. "You could tell that it was going smoothly, many athletes came back to the tent quickly," Pilz reported, saying that this made her all the more nervous after her first two failed attempts. Gold favorite Janja Garnbret had few problems with the round. The Slovenian cleared all four tops, scoring 99.6 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
