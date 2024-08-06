Vorteilswelt
"No perspective"

Last Generation gives up protests!

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 08:28

The climate protection movement Last Generation has announced the end of its protests. "We no longer see any prospect of success," the group said. "As of today, we are ending our protests and the 'Last Generation Austria'", they declared in a press release.

comment0 Kommentare

The Last Generation has announced its complete withdrawal. "We have tried," they said in a letter.

Remaining funds for lawsuits and penalties
"We are using the remaining funds to cover the costs of criminalization and investigations. Our donation channels remain open because there are still high fines and high legal costs outstanding."

Activists of the Last Generation Movement at a protest at Vienna-Schwechat Airport. (Bild: Letzte Generation AT)
Activists of the Last Generation Movement at a protest at Vienna-Schwechat Airport.
(Bild: Letzte Generation AT)

The reason for the end of the protests is apparently the headwind that they have experienced with their actions in society: "We have continued despite violence, death threats, arrests and imprisonment, hatred or fines amounting to tens of thousands of euros," explain the activists. 

Last generation: "Society has failed"
Now they no longer see any prospect of success. "The government has shone with complete incompetence in the last two years. People from the population have opted for fossil fuel displacement. We realize that Austria wants to remain in fossil ignorance and thus accepts to be jointly responsible for the death of billions of people. Society has failed. This makes us infinitely sad," the group explains its withdrawal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf