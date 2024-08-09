Vorteilswelt
The first

Ford now allows hands-free driving in Austria

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 10:00

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the first car in which you can actually take your hands off the steering wheel while driving. Following approval by the European Commission, the system known as "BlueCruise" can now be used in a total of 15 European countries, including Austria.

comment0 Kommentare

But beware: before anyone gets the idea of driving hands-free in their Ford - no, it's not allowed just like that. BlueCruise must be on board and active. Because then the driver is monitored by camera. After all, they have to keep their eyes on the road. Otherwise, the same thing happens as before if the steering wheel does not recognize you: The system switches off. The Ford will then brake slowly to a standstill.

Even if these requirements are met, BlueCruise does not work everywhere; it is only activated for so-called Blue Zones. These are more than 133,000 kilometers on appropriately marked freeways throughout Europe. For example, you can theoretically drive from Sweden to Italy without interruption with BlueCruise, covering almost 3,000 kilometers or around 25 hours at a time hands-free.

What BlueCruise can do
When BlueCruise is activated, the system controls steering, acceleration and braking, lane positioning and the safe distance to the vehicle in front by monitoring road markings, speed signs and evolving traffic conditions - from the maximum permitted highway speed to complete standstill in a traffic jam.

System can also be retrofitted
BlueCruise is now available on all current Mustang Mach-Es purchased in Blue Zones countries and three other European countries. In addition, owners of Mustang Mach-E from earlier model years will soon receive a software update to activate BlueCruise retrospectively. A 90-day trial version is free of charge. This way, you can try out whether the new technology actually makes a difference in everyday life. After all, you can't take your eyes off the road.

Hands-free systems are currently available from BMW and Mercedes - but neither of these are licensed in Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

