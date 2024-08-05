World record! Duplantis makes himself immortal

After clearing 6.10 meters, which was already a new Olympic record, he wanted to give the fans this world record as well. It was already his ninth world record. "The sky is the limit," the Swede likes to say. He is getting closer and closer to the limit. Even 6.30 meters is not impossible for him in the long term. Mondo has revolutionized the pole vault. His competitors are now just extras. He is even more superior than Sergei Bubka once was.