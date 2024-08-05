Unique air show
World record! Duplantis makes himself immortal
Unbelievable atmosphere and incredible cheers from the 66,500 spectators in the Stade de France: Mondo Duplantis won gold in the pole vault after a unique aerial show, improving his own world record by one centimeter to 6.25 meters!
With chants of "Mondo, Mondo", Duplantis was driven wild by the fans after he had the bar raised to 6.25 meters. A world record was in the air. And the miracle jumper actually managed it: in his third attempt, he sailed over the new record height. Never before has a pole vaulter been so celebrated as on that memorable evening in Paris. He is the greatest track and field athlete of our time!
After clearing 6.10 meters, which was already a new Olympic record, he wanted to give the fans this world record as well. It was already his ninth world record. "The sky is the limit," the Swede likes to say. He is getting closer and closer to the limit. Even 6.30 meters is not impossible for him in the long term. Mondo has revolutionized the pole vault. His competitors are now just extras. He is even more superior than Sergei Bubka once was.
Now, at the age of 24, he is already a two-time Olympian, the second person to achieve this historic double after the legendary Bob Richards, who won the Olympic Games with the pole in 1952 and 1956. In addition to the two Olympic gold medals, he is also a two-time world champion and three-time European champion.
Hodgkinson at the golden finish
Previously, both of the evening's running decisions had moved the 66,500 spectators from their seats. Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) lived up to her role as favorite in the 800 m and won the gold medal in 1:56.72 ahead of Tsiga Duguma (ETH/1:57.15) and Mary Moraa (KEN/1:57.42).
Chebet ahead of Hassan
In a dramatic women's 5000 m final, Beatrice Chebet won in 14:28.56 against the Dutch favorite Sifan Hassan (14:30.61) and the Italian Nadia Battocletti (14:31.64). After winning silver and bronze in the 5000m at the World Championships, the 24-year-old Kenyan had reached the golden goal. Hassan, who won the 5000m and 10,000m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, still has two more medal chances in Paris in the 10,000m and the marathon.
Valarie Allman again
Valarie Allman repeated her 2021 Olympic victory in the women's discus throw. The US American threw 69.50 m to finish ahead of world champion Bin Feng (CHN/67.51) and two-time Olympic champion Sandra Elkasevic (CRO/also 67.51).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
