Roman Merwa hasn't just been working on the program since the last day of last year's Old Town Magic: "Applications for next year's event start rolling in as early as March - from artists and agencies. So we are in the fortunate position of being able to choose. We now have a pool of 1500 ensembles. I watch demo recordings of their performances or go to a show or a rehearsal and decide what suits the Altstadtzauber." Then the financial aspects are negotiated. "The Altstadtzauber is three times bigger than the budget for it," laughs Merwa, but many artists appreciate the good platform that the magical festival offers them.