It is not important for visitors to the Altstadtzauber to know how much work such a big festival requires in advance - they should enjoy themselves and indulge in the magical moments. But the preparations are interesting nonetheless. The "Krone" takes a look.
Tuesday was the day. According to a previously devised plan, articulated lorries, cherry pickers and more than 20 professionals arrived to set up the stages for the Altstadtzauber. "We have people who knock the stage together and people who set up the technology," says event technician Markus Virgolini, explaining what is actually a challenge.
Stage elements, trusses and stage roofs have to be erected. "Articulated lorries drive up for this. As no part weighs less than 100 kilos, nothing is carried, but transported with forklifts," says the professional. And all this for four stages: for the "Krone" stage on Neuer Platz and the stages on Heuplatz, Alter Platz and Dr. Arthur Lemisch-Platz.
Once the stages are set up, the technicians who have already worked for Hubert von Goisern and other major concerts arrive. "The technology includes up to 40 microphones per stage," reveals Virgolini. "Even when the musicians are playing, there are at least two technicians per stage. They have to be highly concentrated, so nobody can chat or have a drink."
Virgolini is hoping for good weather, as rain is fatal for the technology and therefore also for the technicians. According to the forecast, it should be really sunny on Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday!
The Altstadtzauber opens on Thursday. After the parade, the beer will be tapped at 6.30 pm on Neuer Platz, the Ebersteiner Kirchtagsmusik will play and Die Kaiser will entertain on Dr. Arthur Lemisch-Platz.
On Friday and Saturday, the whole town will be covered. Twelve performance areas are available for small artists and musicians - the town magistrates have organized almost 200 show performances.
Roman Merwa hasn't just been working on the program since the last day of last year's Old Town Magic: "Applications for next year's event start rolling in as early as March - from artists and agencies. So we are in the fortunate position of being able to choose. We now have a pool of 1500 ensembles. I watch demo recordings of their performances or go to a show or a rehearsal and decide what suits the Altstadtzauber." Then the financial aspects are negotiated. "The Altstadtzauber is three times bigger than the budget for it," laughs Merwa, but many artists appreciate the good platform that the magical festival offers them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
