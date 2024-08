Ice cream march for master of “cool” creations

Uli Reinbacher first came into contact with ice cream making as a 17-year-old doing a holiday job, but then the Scheibbs native was initially drawn to the office. But she never let go of the cool specialties. Reinbacher took the big step 25 years ago: she opened an ice cream parlor in Mauer, followed five years later by a second location in Perchtoldsdorf, district of Mödling. While her husband Peter initially took over the commercial side of the business, he has since joined the company.