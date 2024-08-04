Klagenfurt sporting director: “Can’t buy a lock!”

Wolfsberg scored four goals (albeit partly with the kind help of Marco Knaller, who was unable to get past Dobnik in his first league year under Bjelica at WAC) - and with four different goalscorers. Do they even need a new striker? The unanimous answer from everyone involved with the "Wolves": Yes, absolutely! And we're not talking about a squad addition - but a real firecracker! "The transfer window runs until September 5 - towards the end, big clubs will certainly have strikers available who are not necessarily their first choice and are looking for match practice. It would be wrong to put pressure on them now, because otherwise the door will close immediately," emphasizes vice-president Christian Puff.