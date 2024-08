Dog attack: Styrian jogger seriously injured!

The dramatic incident took place at around 11 a.m. in Tillmitsch in southern Styria. A 46-year-old woman had just returned to her apartment building from a run when she was suddenly attacked by a loose American Staffordshire terrier belonging to a 49-year-old man. The dog had previously jumped over the fence of a ground-floor apartment with a garden, as the regional police department confirmed to "Krone". "The dog bit her several times in both forearms," said the police spokesperson.