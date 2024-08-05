Bathing fun in St. Pölten
“South Sea dreams” shouldn’t be dreams from 2030 onwards
"South Seas dreams are also just dreams", once sang the Rucki Zucki Palmencombo. However, this should not be the case in St. Pölten. At least the town hall is convinced of this.
It will take ten years to implement the grand plan to equip the south of the provincial capital with a bathing lake after the Ratzersdorfer See and Viehofner Seen lakes in the north. Mayor Matthjias Stadler (SPÖ) announced the project in 2020, but it has now been announced from the town hall that the so-called "South Lake" is to be completed in 2030.
Questions still unanswered
From the outset, the project was viewed with skepticism, especially by the opposition. Above all, they saw a danger to the drinking water. However, the city denied this - and these concerns are still being rejected. So why is it still taking so long to be realized? Many questions need to be clarified, they say. These include the geological composition of the soil, the use of the excavated material and a possible natural section like the one at Lake Viehofen. However, the "South Lake" is still being pursued.
Opposition skeptical
The ÖVP, on the other hand, is less optimistic about these "South Lake dreams". "Deputy Mayor Matthias Adl told the "Krone" newspaper: "The concerns about the groundwater have not yet been allayed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
