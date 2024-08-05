“South Sea dreams” shouldn’t be dreams from 2030 onwards

Questions still unanswered

From the outset, the project was viewed with skepticism, especially by the opposition. Above all, they saw a danger to the drinking water. However, the city denied this - and these concerns are still being rejected. So why is it still taking so long to be realized? Many questions need to be clarified, they say. These include the geological composition of the soil, the use of the excavated material and a possible natural section like the one at Lake Viehofen. However, the "South Lake" is still being pursued.