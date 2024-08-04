Cold front on Thursday

A cold front will then cross Austria on Thursday, but it will not bring a lasting change in the weather, predicts Geosphere Austria. Along and north of the Alps and in the east, clouds and sunny spells will alternate, with some rain showers and thunderstorms to be expected. It is most likely to remain dry in the lowlands of the east. During the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will become less frequent in these regions. In the south, sunshine will often predominate for the time being. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds and then a few thunderstorms will develop. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, in the north, east and in thunderstorms also briskly, from south to northwest. Early morning temperatures between 13 and 22 degrees, afternoon temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees.