After the much-anticipated cool-down, midsummer is about to return. Temperatures well above the 30 degree mark are on the cards again. However, constant sweating is not on the cards ...
The weather will still be changeable on Monday. Especially east of the Salzburg - Lienz line in East Tyrol, local rain showers with some denser clouds will continue to pass through. As the day progresses, the weather will improve, the clouds will lessen and the tendency to shower will decrease by the evening. In the west and south of the main Alpine ridge, it will often remain dry. In addition to some dense clouds, the sun will shine from time to time. The wind will blow weakly to moderately from northwest to north. Early temperatures: 14 to 20 degrees, daytime highs reach 23 to 28 degrees.
Up to 31 degrees on Tuesday
On Tuesday, residual clouds or fog patches will be present at first, especially in the mountains and in the south. Otherwise, sunshine will predominate from the morning. In the afternoon, mainly along and south of the main Alpine ridge, clouds will form, followed by isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. The wind will be weak, sometimes moderate from northwest to east. Temperatures will range from seven to 17 degrees in the morning and 23 to 31 degrees in the afternoon.
Wednesday will begin with a few residual clouds, especially in the southwest. Otherwise, the sun will shine quite frequently. In the afternoon, spring clouds will form, followed by a few thunderstorms or rain showers, especially in the west and southwest. Apart from the thunderstorms, the wind will be weak to moderate from various directions. Temperatures will range from nine to 18 degrees in the morning and 26 to 33 degrees in the afternoon.
Cold front on Thursday
A cold front will then cross Austria on Thursday, but it will not bring a lasting change in the weather, predicts Geosphere Austria. Along and north of the Alps and in the east, clouds and sunny spells will alternate, with some rain showers and thunderstorms to be expected. It is most likely to remain dry in the lowlands of the east. During the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will become less frequent in these regions. In the south, sunshine will often predominate for the time being. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds and then a few thunderstorms will develop. The wind will blow weakly to moderately, in the north, east and in thunderstorms also briskly, from south to northwest. Early morning temperatures between 13 and 22 degrees, afternoon temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees.
Up to 34 degrees possible on Friday
Apart from some initial residual cloud cover in the south, sunshine will mostly prevail again on Friday. In the afternoon, spring clouds will develop, especially over the mountains, followed by local rain showers or thunderstorms, especially in the southwest. The wind will be weak to moderate from the south to northwest. The lowest temperatures will be eleven to 20 degrees, with daytime highs ranging from 26 to, for some, an almost frightening 34 degrees.
