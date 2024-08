Is sweetener a healthier alternative to sugar?

Sweet sin is lurking everywhere. Even where connoisseurs wouldn't necessarily expect it: in bread, cornflakes, potato chips etc. So clever calorie counters switched to supposed diet products: with calorie-free sweeteners such as aspartame or saccharin or stevia from the South American plant of the same name. Industry representatives diligently funded studies and told gullible consumers about the positive health effects of sweeteners and figure flattery. The fact that the weight reduction is a meagre one to three kilos per year only becomes clear on a second look at the results. But even this meagre success is an advertising ploy.