Further construction realistic
Signa-Klotz now on the verge of sale
Negotiations on the sale of René Benko's ruined department store on Mariahilfer Strasse are entering the final spurt. Construction could start again before the end of the year
While the ruins of the "Lamarr" department store on Mariahilfer Strasse are still in their petrified state, there is all the more intense activity behind the scenes: bankruptcy administrator Clemens Richter is slowly entering the home stretch of negotiations with the future owner.
Richter goes on to name "five or six bidders" who are still in the running and who have now proven to him that they have the necessary money and concepts to give the concrete skeleton a future again. This also means that none of them have allowed themselves to be scared off by the legal disruptive fire from the corner of a former interested party, which was apparently intended to ruin the price.
I am determined to stick to concluding a contract with the future owner before the winter.
Konkursverwalter Clemens Richter
Legal trouble quickly extinguished
The disturbing fire consisted of a complaint, which in turn led to a dispute being noted in the land register. For the future owner, this would have meant that he might also have to take over the disputes left behind by René Benko along with the house from the Signa bankruptcy. The fact that the public prosecutor's office dropped the charges due to a lack of initial suspicion pleases bankruptcy administrator Richter because of the "signal effect", which should deter any further saboteurs.
Richter is now in active dialog with the remaining bidders. Many of them "currently have many inquiries" about the construction, depending on their own plans for completion and subsequent use. Richter is arranging talks with the people who have worked on the construction so far. Richter's next step will be to set a deadline by which binding bids must be submitted. Early fall seems a realistic timeframe, as the bankruptcy trustee is working diligently on his plan to find a new owner for the building before the onset of winter.
Further construction still realistic this year
According to Richter's estimate, it will take "two to three months" to draw up the contracts. This means there is a chance that construction will continue before the end of the year. After all, all bidders have one goal: to "implement their plans as quickly as possible after winning the contract - after all, they want to earn money with it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.