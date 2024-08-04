Signa-Klotz now on the verge of sale

Richter is now in active dialog with the remaining bidders. Many of them "currently have many inquiries" about the construction, depending on their own plans for completion and subsequent use. Richter is arranging talks with the people who have worked on the construction so far. Richter's next step will be to set a deadline by which binding bids must be submitted. Early fall seems a realistic timeframe, as the bankruptcy trustee is working diligently on his plan to find a new owner for the building before the onset of winter.