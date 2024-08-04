Beach volleyball arena near the Eiffel Tower evacuated

Goosebumps in front of the Palace of Versailles

He got goosebumps on Friday during the show jumping in front of the Palace of Versailles and while swimming in the La Defense Arena: "Great Britain narrowly won the show jumping. The last rider had a lot of responsibility. He had the pressure to deliver and he did it. As an athlete, I could really empathize with that. In combination with the atmosphere, it was very special, as was the atmosphere during the swimming."