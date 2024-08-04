Straight talk from the legend
Marko Arnautovic? “He has to understand his role!”
Milan legend Riccardo Montolivo spoke to the "Krone" about Italy's European Championship disaster, Stefan Posch's danger and Kevin Danso's chance. On Marko Arnautovic, he says: "He has to understand his role!"
"I was proud to wear the red and black jersey, but I was captain at AC Milan at the wrong time. I had eight coaches and three owners in seven years. But it was still a dream." Riccardo Montolivo was denied major titles during his career. But the 66-time international is a legend in Italy and is now very close to soccer as a pundit for Sky. He spoke to the "Krone" about ...
... Italy's embarrassing exit at the EURO: "We were helpless, the players were empty, had no idea. The strategy was wrong. But we don't have as much talent in Italy as we used to."
... the ÖFB team: "You played the most beautiful, most modern soccer with Rangnick. Flat, from the back. Your team has a lot of quality."
...Marko Arnautovic as a joker at Inter Milan: "At this point in his career, you have to understand his role. Marko is 35, he can also be important for 20, 30 minutes, help Inter. But you have to learn to accept that. That's the way it is in these big teams. Otherwise he'll have to change."
... Austrian international Stefan Posch with Bologna in the Champions League: " Stefan is a very physical player, clever and versatile. Bologna have played an outstanding season. But now the coach (note: Motta left for Juventus) is gone, as are important players. The situation is dangerous. If you're not used to having three games a week. You saw that with Union Berlin."
... the ideal club for Kevin Danso, who is being discussed by Milan, Atalanta, Juventus and Roma: "Everyone in Italy loves Atalanta Bergamo now. Young players, spectacular soccer - Gasperini is an incredible coach. Atalanta is already working. Milan and Juve need to be rebuilt, that could be more difficult."
