Frustration for Beichler, hot air around goalscorer Reischl

However, he can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to his goalscorer Luka Reischl. Rumors of a possible transfer to Hansa Rostock in the third German league surfaced on Thursday. However, there is "nothing to it", as the club confirmed to the "Krone". Head coach Beichler had nothing but praise for the 20-year-old from Pongau: "You could tell from the very first second that Luka was pulling himself apart for the team."