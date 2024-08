His plan only worked for a few months. A 24-year-old German citizen, who lives in Wolfsberg, offered cell phones and game consoles on "Willhaben". 34 people were interested in his goods and paid for them in advance. However, the products never reached the customers. "Because the young man did not deliver the products. The fraud victims from all over Austria suffered losses totaling several thousand euros," said the police, adding: "The Carinthian, who cited financial problems as the reason for his crime, has already repaid part of the loss."