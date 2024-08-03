Automatically memorized draft

Celebrity Gala in Velden
"At 45, that's when life begins" - the Udo Jürgens classic is quickly paraphrased when entertainer and singer Gregor Glanz celebrates his birthday in Velden am Wörthersee.
Recently, entertainer Gregor Glanz "rocked" the Starnacht Arena with his Udo Jürgens medley, and just last week he thrilled the guests at the annual summer party of the Motor Yacht Club Carinthia at the Schlosshotel. On Friday, the likeable Tyrolean once again did the honors in Velden. And on his birthday of all days.
The love for Carinthia seems to be great: "That's it! And I thought I'd work on my birthday this year. But after my appearance in the Corso, we still had enough time to celebrate extensively - and that goes on late into the night," Gregor Glanz told the "Krone". Numerous celebrities from the worlds of business, politics and the media joined the birthday boy in a toast.
Otto Retzer congratulated with fresh plaster
And of course "Mister Wörthersee" Otto Retzer was not to be missed. Albeit under difficult conditions: Hours earlier, he had injured himself while gardening. The birthday boy was therefore keen to be the first to sign the still fresh cast on his arm.
"After the night of partying, my other half and I are relaxing at Lake Wörthersee - and we're going to have a bit of a party together." But not for long: as his birthday performance was so well received (including by the countless onlookers), the entertainer spontaneously agreed to give another concert at Corso on Saturday evening. "But then it's on to Las Vegas," reports Glanz. The "Krone" would also like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best once again!
