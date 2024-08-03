Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Celebrity Gala in Velden

Automatically memorized draft

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 16:19

"At 45, that's when life begins" - the Udo Jürgens classic is quickly paraphrased when entertainer and singer Gregor Glanz celebrates his birthday in Velden am Wörthersee.

comment0 Kommentare

Recently, entertainer Gregor Glanz "rocked" the Starnacht Arena with his Udo Jürgens medley, and just last week he thrilled the guests at the annual summer party of the Motor Yacht Club Carinthia at the Schlosshotel. On Friday, the likeable Tyrolean once again did the honors in Velden. And on his birthday of all days.

First signature on the still fresh plaster. (Bild: zVg)
First signature on the still fresh plaster.
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)
Publisher Christian W. Mucha also took the opportunity to congratulate the birthday boy. (Bild: zVg)
Publisher Christian W. Mucha also took the opportunity to congratulate the birthday boy.
(Bild: zVg)

The love for Carinthia seems to be great: "That's it! And I thought I'd work on my birthday this year. But after my appearance in the Corso, we still had enough time to celebrate extensively - and that goes on late into the night," Gregor Glanz told the "Krone". Numerous celebrities from the worlds of business, politics and the media joined the birthday boy in a toast.

Otto Retzer congratulated with fresh plaster 
And of course "Mister Wörthersee" Otto Retzer was not to be missed. Albeit under difficult conditions: Hours earlier, he had injured himself while gardening. The birthday boy was therefore keen to be the first to sign the still fresh cast on his arm.

"After the night of partying, my other half and I are relaxing at Lake Wörthersee - and we're going to have a bit of a party together." But not for long: as his birthday performance was so well received (including by the countless onlookers), the entertainer spontaneously agreed to give another concert at Corso on Saturday evening. "But then it's on to Las Vegas," reports Glanz. The "Krone" would also like to take this opportunity to wish him all the best once again!  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf