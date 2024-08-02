Vorteilswelt
Difficult search operation

Missing hiker (65) unfortunately only found dead

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 18:50

The 65-year-old man who had been missing on the Katrin near Bad Ischl since Thursday afternoon could only be found dead on Friday. A large contingent of emergency services had been searching for the pensioner. Helpers from the fire department, police and mountain rescue service had been searching for two days.  

The 65-year-old local man had been missing since Thursday afternoon. He had gone on a hike up Bad Ischl's local mountain Katrin and spoke to his girlfriend on the phone on the way down. He told her that he had lost his way.

A short time later, however, he contacted her again and assured her that everything was fine. The man also refused help from the mountain rescue service over the phone. 

However, when he still hadn't turned up at around 8.30 pm, his partner raised the alarm again. A cell phone tracing provided initial clues, but this was subsequently unsuccessful because the battery of the cell phone had probably run out.

During the night, police helicopters and drones searched for the missing man until 4 a.m. without success. Early on Friday morning, the alarm was raised for a large contingent of firefighters, police, mountain rescuers and dog rescue teams. Nine fire brigades with 98 helpers were deployed from Bad Ischl alone. 

Wherever it was possible due to the terrain, they searched in chains of people. No hiking trail, climb or meadow path was left out. Mountain rescuers, dog teams and alpine police were out and about in the mountain regions. Police helicopters and drones were also used to search for the missing man from the air. 

Rain showers repeatedly pelted down on the emergency services and the mosquitoes were a constant and unwelcome companion during the search operation. The soggy ground meant that great caution was required time and again.

The fire department teams ended the operation at around 5 p.m., but the Alpine police and mountain rescue continued their search and finally made a find in the early evening. Unfortunately, the 65-year-old could only be recovered dead.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
