Khelif: Born female, yet with a Y chromosome?

What's the problem?

If Khelif was born a woman, has always been a woman - what's the problem? Possibly the fact that she enjoys an unassailable competitive advantage due to her biological characteristics - despite being identified as a woman. It was no coincidence that her opponent in the first fight on Thursday said: "I've never felt a punch like that before." This is how Angela Carini described her emotions after her defeat to Khelif. She had already felt great pain seconds into the fight and had given priority to her health.