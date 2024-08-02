Before review
New law against illegal camping is in place
Following the recent furor over the columns of Roma and Sinti caravans that toured across Styria, the new provincial law is now in place. This means that local authorities now have significantly more power to take action against illegal camping.
Before elections, the wheels of politics and administration grind a little faster. Following the recent commotion surrounding the columns of Roma and Sinti caravans that appeared in several places in Styria, Governor Christopher Drexler has been a vocal advocate of an amendment to the provincial security law. And now the ÖVP leader can (almost) announce that it is a done deal. The amendment is about to be reviewed.
This will give local authorities clear powers against illegal and unwanted camping. Once the amendment comes into force, municipalities will be able to issue an ordinance prohibiting the setting up of tents, caravans, mobile homes or similar mobile accommodation outside of campsites. This can apply to certain locations or to the entire municipal area.
Fines of up to 5000 euros may be imposed
If the ban is disregarded, a fine of up to 5,000 euros may be imposed. The municipality can also issue a "removal order". If this is not complied with within a certain period of time, the municipality can remove the affected tents or caravans at the expense of the pitchers or license holders.
"Simply taking over other people's land is completely unacceptable," says Drexler. "We are now creating a clear framework for the municipalities, which now have the opportunity to set rules - with the necessary flexibility for local needs and circumstances," continues the provincial governor.
He receives support from his deputy and SPÖ leader Anton Lang: "We don't want to leave our municipalities alone in this matter. The amendment to the Provincial Security Act will create clear rules on how municipalities can take action against such behavior."
