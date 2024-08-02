How Mick Jagger and his son follow the Olympics

Liechtenstein pins as particularly hot stocks

Murray's most valuable pin to date is that of mountain biker Romano Püntener. The Liechtenstein native is the only athlete from his country in Paris - his pins are therefore very hot stocks. After the cross-country race in Elancourt, he revealed to Peter Maurer, press officer for the Austrian Cycling Federation: "I only have 50 pins. The fact that I was able to swap places with a huge star like Andy Murray in the village was really cool."