The celebrities in the crowd
How Mick Jagger and his son follow the Olympics
Numerous super celebrities mingle enthusiastically with the crowds in Paris. They never realize which competition Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger was at with his eight-year-old son. Zinedine Zidane was rooting for a 17-year-old teenager with square glasses.
The party hotspot in Paris is the beach volleyball stadium. Rapper Snoop Dogg has also partied under the Eiffel Tower. Many other world stars mingle enthusiastically with the crowds at the Olympics. The celebrity factor was particularly high at the previous appearances of US gymnast Simone Biles.
Hollywood giant Tom Cruise watched the salto and jumping action just as enthusiastically as his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and former tennis dominator Serena Williams with her older daughter Alexis Olympia. In keeping with her middle name, the five-year-old soaks up everything.
Lady Gaga on Simone Biles: "Her strength is unimaginable"
The two music superstars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were also spellbound by Biles' aerial shows. The latter said: "I am so grateful that I was able to be so close and experience this incredible woman. Her strength and talent are unimaginable." Biles' glittering leotard, encrusted with 10,000 crystals and pearls from Swarowski and worth 5,000 dollars, naturally also fitted perfectly into this stars-and-starlets frame.
Soccer legend Zinedine Zidane was feverishly watching Felix Lebrun play table tennis in the round of 16. The 17-year-old teenager, whose trademark is a pair of square glasses, defeated the German Dimitrij Ovtcharov in front of Zizou's eyes. Zidane was also sitting in the front row at Roland Garros when Rafael Nadal was eliminated in the doubles quarter-finals with Carlos Alcaraz.
Griezmann with a straw hat at eventing
France's current soccer team striker Antoine Griezmann wore a straw hat at the eventing competition and cheered on Leon Marchand in the swimming competition. Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, who celebrated his 81st birthday on July 26, watched the fencing at the Grand Palais with his son Deveraux (8) surrounded by fans. At the Olympics, even real superstars become passionate fans.
Two-time Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray, who retired in the doubles on Thursday night, is a big fan of each country's insanely popular pins at the Games as he bids farewell to the sport's stage. Former fencer Dominik Wohlgemuth-Engel, now marketing manager at the Austrian Olympic Committee, presented the Scot with an Austrian pin to his great delight after Sebastian Ofner's elimination in the mixed zone.
Liechtenstein pins as particularly hot stocks
Murray's most valuable pin to date is that of mountain biker Romano Püntener. The Liechtenstein native is the only athlete from his country in Paris - his pins are therefore very hot stocks. After the cross-country race in Elancourt, he revealed to Peter Maurer, press officer for the Austrian Cycling Federation: "I only have 50 pins. The fact that I was able to swap places with a huge star like Andy Murray in the village was really cool."
His Olympic outfits also arouse desire. Romano grins: "I'd love to swap with an athlete from Saudi Arabia. What they wore at the opening ceremony looked really cool."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
