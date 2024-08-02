Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hartberg's newcomer

In the footsteps of his famous cousin

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 09:00

The Rotterdam rocket Nelson Amadin is set to make his mark on Hartberg's right side. Unfortunately, the Dutchman had a lot of bad luck with injuries at Schalke. His cousin is a well-known European Championship player.

comment0 Kommentare

Dominik Frieser, a pacey player, has left for league rivals GAK - but in Nelson Efosa Amadin, Hartberg have acquired a new rocket for the right flank, who has already set up two goals in the Cup in Bischofshofen. Against LASK, the 23-year-old Dutchman of Nigerian descent wants to underline why he has already trained with the professionals at Schalke.

"Hartberg offers exactly what I need as a player right now," says the Rotterdam native, explaining his move to eastern Styria, "playing time and room to develop."

He last spent two and a half years at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen: "Unfortunately, I had a few injuries, so I didn't make the breakthrough at Schalke. But I trained with the pros and also played for the first team." Last season, he scored twelve goals in 28 games for Schalke's second team in the Regionalliga West.

Nelson Amadin grew up in Rotterdam (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Nelson Amadin grew up in Rotterdam
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

He completed his training in Holland at another big club: "I was at Feyenoord for most of my youth." However, he is not on loan: "I am now officially a permanent Hartberg player." Someone who wants to stand out in Eastern Styria: "I'm a player who wants to excite the crowd with dribbling and a lot of creativity, and of course I also want to score goals, that's what I was brought in for."

Nelson knows that there will be a lot of intensity in Austria: "Many great players took their first steps here in Austria before their breakthrough. It's a good place to develop. I hope Austria will be a springboard for me too."

Joshua Zirkzee (r. against England's Jude Bellingham) is Nelson's cousin. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Joshua Zirkzee (r. against England's Jude Bellingham) is Nelson's cousin.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

As the scion of a large family, he has a relative he would like to emulate: Holland team player Joshua Zirkzee, with whom he took his first steps as a child at Sparta Rotterdam, is already a little further up the career ladder: "He's one of my many cousins." Zirkzee is set to play on Europe's big stages with Manchester United, which Nelson would also like to do: "We want to qualify for the European Cup with Hartberg, which we only just missed out on last season."

On Saturday, however, the "flying Dutchman" will have to be careful not to stumble - because according to a VDF union survey, Hartberg has the worst pitch in the Bundesliga.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Volker Silli
Volker Silli
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf