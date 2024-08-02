Hartberg's newcomer
In the footsteps of his famous cousin
The Rotterdam rocket Nelson Amadin is set to make his mark on Hartberg's right side. Unfortunately, the Dutchman had a lot of bad luck with injuries at Schalke. His cousin is a well-known European Championship player.
Dominik Frieser, a pacey player, has left for league rivals GAK - but in Nelson Efosa Amadin, Hartberg have acquired a new rocket for the right flank, who has already set up two goals in the Cup in Bischofshofen. Against LASK, the 23-year-old Dutchman of Nigerian descent wants to underline why he has already trained with the professionals at Schalke.
"Hartberg offers exactly what I need as a player right now," says the Rotterdam native, explaining his move to eastern Styria, "playing time and room to develop."
He last spent two and a half years at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen: "Unfortunately, I had a few injuries, so I didn't make the breakthrough at Schalke. But I trained with the pros and also played for the first team." Last season, he scored twelve goals in 28 games for Schalke's second team in the Regionalliga West.
He completed his training in Holland at another big club: "I was at Feyenoord for most of my youth." However, he is not on loan: "I am now officially a permanent Hartberg player." Someone who wants to stand out in Eastern Styria: "I'm a player who wants to excite the crowd with dribbling and a lot of creativity, and of course I also want to score goals, that's what I was brought in for."
Nelson knows that there will be a lot of intensity in Austria: "Many great players took their first steps here in Austria before their breakthrough. It's a good place to develop. I hope Austria will be a springboard for me too."
As the scion of a large family, he has a relative he would like to emulate: Holland team player Joshua Zirkzee, with whom he took his first steps as a child at Sparta Rotterdam, is already a little further up the career ladder: "He's one of my many cousins." Zirkzee is set to play on Europe's big stages with Manchester United, which Nelson would also like to do: "We want to qualify for the European Cup with Hartberg, which we only just missed out on last season."
On Saturday, however, the "flying Dutchman" will have to be careful not to stumble - because according to a VDF union survey, Hartberg has the worst pitch in the Bundesliga.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.