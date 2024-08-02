In the footsteps of his famous cousin

As the scion of a large family, he has a relative he would like to emulate: Holland team player Joshua Zirkzee, with whom he took his first steps as a child at Sparta Rotterdam, is already a little further up the career ladder: "He's one of my many cousins." Zirkzee is set to play on Europe's big stages with Manchester United, which Nelson would also like to do: "We want to qualify for the European Cup with Hartberg, which we only just missed out on last season."