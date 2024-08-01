"We can do it"
KPÖ believes in a “narrow entry” into the National Council
The KPÖ believes it will "narrowly" make it into the National Council. "Two polls put the KPÖ at around four percent (...). But if everyone who wants us in parliament votes for us, then we can do it," said lead candidate Tobias Schweiger on Thursday.
Four percent of the vote is needed to get into parliament at all. The party has already achieved the first step - the necessary declarations of support to be allowed to stand in the elections in the fall - nationwide.
According to Schweiger, strong pressure from below is needed on housing and social issues. "Housing costs eat up the majority of many households' incomes. Interventions in energy and food prices are needed to restore affordability and prevent poverty from increasing further."
Housing costs eat up the majority of many households' incomes. Interventions are needed in energy and food prices.
Tobias Schweiger, KPÖ-Spitzenkandidat
Need for action in care
There is also an urgent need for action in care and health. According to the KPÖ, it is therefore relying on candidates who can contribute their expertise from their everyday work in parliament. The current situation would force many people to leave their jobs, which is why structural changes are necessary. In general, employees from the health and care sector should help shape policy themselves.
The party wants to take a critical stance towards the government in the National Council and, "if things get tight", also support it with good ideas from the opposition.
No overlaps with the Beer Party
Schweiger does not think that they are fishing in a similar pond of voters as the Beer Party. "We say that we need corporate profits to contribute to public services, for example by increasing corporation tax or through wealth taxes. The Beer Party doesn't want that," he cites as an example. In addition, there is no agreement on reducing working hours and the demand for more vacations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.