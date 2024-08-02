3rd edition
Red and gold grape, the crown of the awards
Record number of winegrowers and wines - for the third year running, this top-class tasting is the highest award in the industry. A record number of winegrowers took part this year.
Whether white, red, rosé or sweet wines - Burgenland's winegrowers play in the top league worldwide. This is proven by the international awards won by the Pannonian masters of their trade. Just how important the success of the industry is is reflected in the awarding of the Red-Gold Grape.
Over 150 winegrowers
With the "Krone" as a partner, preparations for this year's award are already in full swing. The number of participants is exceeding all expectations. "More than 150 winegrowers from all regions are putting their heart and soul into the event," says a delighted Christian Zechmeister, Managing Director of Wine Tourism. More than 600 samples across the diverse repertoire of varieties have been submitted so far. With this impressive selection, the Red-Golden Grape has become the most important wine award in Burgenland for the third year running.
Best conditions
This top-class "festival of exquisite world-class culinary delights" has met with broad approval. "We don't need an elitist wine system. Typical Burgenland means that we work together to create the best conditions for everyone. Our Burgenland brand is so strong because our winegrowers produce such outstanding wines," emphasizes Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Due to the enormous response to the awarding of the Red-Golden Grape and the resulting increase in demand, a high-caliber expert jury of sommeliers and wine academics will select the finalists in each of the nine categories over two days at the end of August as part of a rigorous blind tasting.
Award ceremony on October 4
On October 4, the largest final jury, some of whom are prominent, will go to work and select the winners of the Red-Golden Grape. The award ceremony will take place immediately afterwards at the gala in the Csello Mühle in Oslip.
Variety at the highest level
Wine taverns, inns and pop-up venues are also honored for the best wine and gastronomic concept. The jury also rewards remarkable wine tourism ideas. "There is no other wine region in the world like Burgenland, where such a variety is offered at the highest level in such a small area, and at an incomparable price-performance ratio," explains Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep.
